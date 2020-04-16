Financial Adviser Jailed For 14 Yrs Over £13M Ponzi Scheme

Law360, London (April 16, 2020, 4:05 PM BST) -- A judge in Scotland has sentenced a financial director to 14 years in prison for defrauding clients out of £13 million ($16.2 million) through a long-running Ponzi scheme that fueled his extravagant lifestyle. Alistair Greig, 66, deserved a “very substantial” term in jail for persuading dozens of investors to sink their life savings and retirement funds into high-interest accounts that supposedly guaranteed returns, Judge Colin Tyre said at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday. Greig, the managing director of Midas Financial Solutions, raided his targets’ nest eggs through a years-long Ponzi scheme, using money from new investments to pay interest owed...

