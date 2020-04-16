CFTC Sues Fintech Investment Group Over Compcoin Fraud

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is targeting a trading adviser, its principal and a related entity over the fraudulent sale of digital assets that bilked investors out of $1.6 million, according to a suit filed Thursday in Florida federal court. Registered commodity trading adviser Fintech Investment Group Inc. and unregistered entity Compcoin LLC, both controlled by Alan Friedland, tricked investors into buying now-worthless digital tokens known as Compcoin, the CFTC alleged. Investors were told that Compcoin would provide access to Fintech’s proprietary foreign exchange trading algorithm, ART, which the entities falsely advertised as offering high rates of return, according to the...

