Hong Kong Updates Cartel Leniency Regime

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong's competition enforcer updated its leniency program on Thursday to create a distinction for companies that report cartel conduct before an investigation is opened and also added a new policy for individuals. Hong Kong's Competition Commission issued a statement on Thursday saying it has revised its leniency policy to improve the effectiveness and transparency of the program, which aims to detect cartel conduct like price-fixing, market allocation and bid rigging. The commission's leniency regime allows the first company or individual to cooperate with authorities on a cartel to avoid penalties and is similar to the leniency programs of other jurisdictions...

