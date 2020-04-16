Brazil Doles Out $4M In Fines For Power Cable Cartel

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Brazil's competition watchdog has slapped $4 million (BRL 20.9 million) in fines on four companies and three individuals for engaging in an international cartel involving the supply of underground cables that operated from the early 1990s to July 2004. The Administrative Council for Economic Defense, or CADE, announced in a statement Wednesday that the collusion carried out by three unnamed individuals and Nexans, Prysmian, Exsym Corp. and Viscas Corp. — some of the world's leading manufacturers of cables that run underground and below water to connect power generators with electrical grids — have caused damages to consumers of electrical energy in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS