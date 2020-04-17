IP Hires: Allen & Overy, Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT) -- Allen & Overy, Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper, Fox Rothschild and Thompson & Knight have all boosted their intellectual property capabilites recently, with hires from Norton Rose Fulbright, Paul Hastings and elsewhere. Here are the details on these notable IP hires. Ex-Norton Rose IP Dispute Head Rejoins Allen & Overy In NY Paul Keller The former head of Norton Rose Fulbright's intellectual property dispute group in New York has returned to Allen & Overy LLP to help build its global intellectual property litigation practice. Paul Keller has rejoined Allen & Overy as a partner in the firm's intellectual property practice in New York, after nearly five years at...

