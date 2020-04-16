Fed-Up Judge Tells Attys To 'STOP!' With Opioid Filings

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- After reviewing a flurry of filings in one of the multidistrict opioid litigation's bellwether cases, an Oklahoma federal judge late Wednesday sent a succinct response to attorneys for a Native American tribe and major drug companies: "STOP!" U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White delivered the all-caps benchslap in response to a trio of supplemental filings that lawyers recently submitted in a bellwether case pitting the Cherokee Nation — one of the nation's largest Indian tribes — against some of the country's biggest drug distributors and pharmacies. "Upon review of the record and the 'supplemental authority' filings, the court’s order is: STOP!...

