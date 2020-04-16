8th Circ. Leaves Dr Pepper Retaliation Suit On Ice

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday rejected a former Dr Pepper employee’s bid to revive his suit alleging he was fired in retaliation for complaining about alleged discrimination, saying the company acted within bounds when it ousted him for unprofessional behavior. A three-judge panel upheld a November 2018 ruling by U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger awarding summary judgment to Dr Pepper Snapple Inc., known officially as American Bottling Co., over claims brought by Timothy Couch alleging that his employer illegally fired him after he lodged bias charges with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Iowa Civil Rights Commission....

