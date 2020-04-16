CMA Eases Hold On Takeaway.com's $8B Just Eat Deal

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer lifted an order Thursday preventing Takeaway.com from integrating with Just Eat while the agency continues investigating the £6.2 billion ($8.1 billion) food delivery deal. The Competition and Markets Authority lifted an initial enforcement order that had prevented the companies from integrating or sharing sensitive information and intellectual property since late January. Takeaway and Just Eat have moved ahead with the transaction despite the CMA's merger investigation, but said they were abiding by the agency's order while it was in place. The CMA revoked the order Thursday based on evidence gathered so far in its investigation, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS