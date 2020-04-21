GCs At Richest Companies Face Widest Gender Pay Gaps

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Most male in-house lawyers on average earn more than their female counterparts throughout the legal department, with the widest gender pay gap existing at companies with the most profits, according to a new compensation survey out Tuesday. For female general counsel and chief legal officers, total annual cash compensation averages $444,000, compared with $501,000 for men — a more than 11% pay difference — according to Major Lindsey & Africa's 2020 In-House Counsel Compensation Survey, which includes data from 3,900 general counsel and other legal department lawyers across 36 countries. MLA found that most of the disparity stems from bonuses, as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS