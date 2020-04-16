Lathrop Trio Depart BigLaw To Found New IP Firm

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A trio of intellectual property specialists who worked together at Lathrop GPM LLP announced Thursday that they have split from the BigLaw firm to start their own shop focusing on patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets and other IP issues. Former Lathrop partners Justin Poplin and Hissan Anis, along with associate Anna Quinn, said in a press release that they founded Avant Law Group LLC with an emphasis on "client relationships" and "billing flexibility." "We're still going to be able to do big cases. We're still going to be able to do big portfolios. But we're going to be able to do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS