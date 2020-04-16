PTAB Wrestles With Claim Scope In Sensor Patent Challenge

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board weighed Thursday to what degree it can look to the written description to construe a key claim term in an Inergetic AB patent covering a sensor that detects rotation around an axis to measure angular velocity. The board will need to decide whether to construe the “beam” in Inergetic’s claimed invention as being bendable, as the Swedish company urged during a 90-minute remote hearing, or according to its plain and ordinary meaning, as challenger Murata Manufacturing Ltd. has contended. Inergetic attorney David Chavous of Chavous Intellectual Property Law argued that to construe the claims, the...

