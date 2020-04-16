EPA Rolls Back Basis For Power Plant Mercury Emission Limit

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday that compliance costs for 2012 mercury air pollution rules were far higher than their health benefits, wiping out the justification for existing mercury emissions limits while still keeping the limits intact. The EPA's final cost-benefit analysis of the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards rule stuck largely to its December 2018 proposed rule, deeming it not “appropriate and necessary” to regulate air pollutant emissions for coal- and oil-fired power plants under the Clean Air Act. But the underlying MATS rule remains in place — a position requested by the power industry, which has invested...

