Broker Warns Energy Cos. Of Changing Climate Risk

Law360, London (April 17, 2020, 5:01 PM BST) -- The global fight against climate change is poised to shake up the insurance market for energy, and companies will have to adapt to tough new environmental standards in order to keep their investors, a broker has said. Willis Towers Watson said Thursday in a report on the energy industry that energy companies will be hit hard by investors’ and shareholders’ increasing focus on environmental, social and governance, or ESG, factors and should prepare for a changing risk landscape, the broker said. “In these unprecedented and uncertain times, there is no denying that the last 12 months have been challenging ones for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS