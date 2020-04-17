DC Circ. Eyes Chevron In Battle Over $700M Medicare Cut

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The American Hospital Association's successful challenge to deep cuts in Medicare could be on shaky ground, as a pair of D.C. Circuit judges indicated Friday that Chevron deference may obligate them to side with the regulators' decision to slash reimbursements. Chevron deference, a precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1984, requires courts to bow to federal rulemakers' interpretations of an ambiguous statute, and it could spell doom for the association's claim that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services overstepped its statutory authority when it axed $700 million in annual Medicare payments to hospitals' outpatient clinic services. While an...

