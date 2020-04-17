Seyfarth And 2 Other Firms Usher In COVID-19 Cuts

Medical personnel conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Park Ridge, Illinois. Labor and employment giant Seyfarth Shaw on Friday became the latest firm to implement cost-cutting measures in response to the pandemic. (AP)
“Like most other firms, Seyfarth has elected to take prudent steps to protect our firm’s long-term success. While difficult, we believe these actions will see us through this unprecedented event and safeguard our firm’s future,” Miller said. “Our hope and goal is to return to normal operations as soon as possible, and our first priority is to bring our people back to work.”
Seyfarth was the 38th-largest law firm in the U.S., by domestic headcount, as of last year, with 851 attorneys, according to the Law360 400 report.
Miller said that while the measures announced Friday will primarily apply to the firm’s U.S. employees, it intends to follow a consistent approach to cost-cutting across its international offices.
The pay reductions will go into effect May 1 and will be reevaluated at the end of 2020, according to the firm. The cuts include a 10% reduction in pay for all nonequity attorneys in the U.S. Additionally, there will be reductions for staff members, with the first $60,000 in income seeing no reduction, and then a 5% reduction on earnings between $60,000 and $150,000 and a 10% reduction on earnings over $150,000.
Partner draws were reduced earlier than cuts for the rest of the firm, on April 1, by 20%.
At Hogan Lovells, bonuses and profit distributions for partners based on the firm’s 2019 performance will be spread out equally over each month this year, rather than being paid in lump sums due in May and at other points in the year, a firm spokeswoman confirmed Friday.
Additionally, salary reviews and discretionary bonus payments for lawyers in the U.K. and Asia Pacific regions, which were set to happen at the beginning of May, will now be postponed and reassessed later in the year, the firm said.
“We had a strong first quarter with performance at the same level as 2019 and are in a position where we have a robust financial position with no long-term debt. However, the current situation is so unpredictable that the responsible step is to take a series of measures now which enable us to manage liquidity and keep costs to a minimum,” Hogan Lovells CEO Stephen Immelt said.
In another Friday announcement, U.K.-based global law firm Clyde & Co. said it is implementing a number of measures to address the current crisis.
Clyde & Co. has furloughed a number of employees in the U.K., primarily in business support functions, a spokesman confirmed. It will also defer its next round of partner profit distributions, is deferring salary reviews and promotions until later in the year, and has set up an employee hardship fund to help those who need financial assistance.
Meanwhile, another U.K.-based global firm, Ashurst LLP, said Thursday it is reducing the monthly sums paid to partners by 20% for the next six months and is deferring salary reviews until November. It will pay one-half of its usual July bonuses later in the year and is implementing reductions in work hours and pay for many employees over the next three months, beginning May 1.
On Thursday, a slew of other law firms announced cost-cutting measures, including Norton Rose Fulbright, Reed Smith LLP, Dentons, Duane Morris LLP, K&L Gates LLP, Schiff Hardin LLP, and Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP.
--Editing by Jack Karp.
Correction: A previous version of this story misstated pay reduction figures at Seyfarth. The error has been corrected.
Update: This story has been updated with information on cost-cutting measures at additional law firms.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.