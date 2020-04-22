How Employment Tax Rules Are Changing During Pandemic

This subsection shall not apply to any taxpayer if such taxpayer has had indebtedness forgiven under [S]ection 1106 of this Act with respect to a loan under paragraph (36) of [S]ection 7(a) of the Small Business Act (15 U.S.C. 636(a)), as added by [S]ection 1102 of this Act.[34]

Employers who have received a PPP loan may defer deposit and payment of the employer’s share of Social Security tax that otherwise would be required to be made beginning on March 27, 2020, through the date the lender issues a decision to forgive the loan in accordance with paragraph (g) of [S]ection 1106 of the CARES Act, without incurring failure to deposit and failure to pay penalties. Once an employer receives a decision from its lender that its PPP loan is forgiven, the employer is no longer eligible to defer deposit and payment of the employer’s share of Social Security tax due after that date. However, the amount of the deposit and payment of the employer’s share of Social Security tax that was deferred through the date that the PPP loan is forgiven continues to be deferred and will be due on the “applicable dates[.]”[35]