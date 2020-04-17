COVID-19 Slows Pace Of Existing UK Investigations

Law360, London (April 17, 2020, 7:37 PM BST) -- The coronavirus has begun to infect the ongoing case work of U.K. enforcement agencies facing constraints imposed by the countrywide lockdown and social distancing measures that are hampering their ability to push forward substantive investigations already on their books. Shoppers wait in line at a supermarket in London on Friday. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the U.K., including the work of the country's enforcement agencies. (AP) The government and law enforcement agencies have been very vocal about their unwillingness to let coronavirus-related fraud slide. And there are already instances where pre-existing investigations have been halted and of other activities being suspended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS