Laminates Maker API Americas Reaches Ch. 11 Creditor Deal

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- API Americas Inc., a Kansas-based company that makes laminate and foil products, is poised to move forward with a Chapter 11 plan in Delaware court after reaching a proposed deal with unsecured creditors and secured lenders setting forth how bankruptcy estate assets will be distributed to creditors. In a motion submitted to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi late Thursday, API, the official committee of unsecured creditors and secured lender agent PNC Bank NA said they have reached a deal to settle disputes related to prepetition secured liens and claims, potential causes of action and how distributions will be made....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS