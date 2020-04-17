Colo. AG Says DOJ Lacks 'Respect' For State Antitrust Work

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Colorado's attorney general defended the role of state antitrust enforcers on Friday as picking up the "slack" from their federal peers, blasting recent arguments of federal supremacy from the head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division as counter to congressional intent. Philip J. Weiser, who worked at the DOJ in the Obama and Clinton administrations, took direct aim at a statement of interest the department and the Federal Communications Commission filed in the unsuccessful challenge of T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint. The enforcers had argued that the challenge, which Colorado had originally joined only to settle, reflected a "lack of a nationwide interest"...

