15 Minutes With OSI Systems' General Counsel

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 11:52 AM EDT) -- Knowing that OSI Systems, which is most commonly known as an airport X-ray developer, makes homeland security equipment and medical devices that help people — including during the COVID-19 pandemic — motivates general counsel Victor Sze to go to work each day. Victor Sze Currently: Executive vice president and general counsel, OSI Systems Inc. Previously: In-house counsel, Interplay Entertainment Corp. Law school: Loyola Law School, Los Angeles "What we do is instrumental to helping people recover their health, to helping to secure countries, facilities, transportation systems," he told Law360 in a recent interview. "Those are things that we all rely on every day. We...

