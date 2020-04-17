TTAB Won't Give Valentino 'Rockstud Spike' TM

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to let Italian fashion house Valentino SpA register its signature "Rockstud Spike" as a trademark, ruling that "Spike" simply describes the designer's stud-covered products. In a ruling Wednesday, the board said that the name — used on Valentino's popular pyramid-studded shoes and handbags — could not be registered as a trademark unless the designer waived or "disclaimed" all rights to the term "Spike" by itself. The board said it's the kind of "merely descriptive" term that one designer cannot monopolize. "Applicant's purses and shoes, as well as those of third parties, contain pointed...

