Legal Battle Begins Over EPA's Power Plant CO2 Rule

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Opponents of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's plan to regulate carbon dioxide from existing power plants kicked off their legal arguments on Friday, with states and environmentalists saying the Trump administration shirked its duty to fight climate change while coal companies and other businesses say the rule exceeds the EPA's authority. The Affordable Clean Energy rule is an effort to fulfill the agency's duty to regulate CO2 and serves as a replacement for an Obama-era rule that tried to do the same thing but was rescinded by the Trump administration as a regulatory overreach. The ACE rule aims to reduce GHG...

