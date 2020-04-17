Fla. Panel Upholds Denial Of Medical Marijuana Licenses

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appellate court rejected arguments Friday from two companies that say the state Department of Health was not timely accepting their medical marijuana treatment center license applications, saying the agency had established that it wasn’t accepting applications. Judge James R. Wolf, writing for the panel, said MedPure LLC and Green Point Research LLC filed letters to register as medical marijuana treatment centers in October 2018. But at that time, an emergency rule from the Department of Health that was in place specified that the department would publish notice to the public when it would begin accepting applications, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS