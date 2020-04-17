FTC Settles Antitrust Charges With Ex-Body Cam Co. Owner

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The former owner of a police body camera supplier has agreed to swear off noncompete agreements that were part of the terms for selling the business to Axon Enterprise Inc., the Federal Trade Commission said Friday. Safariland LLC, a maker of gear for law enforcement, military, and recreational users, made the move to settle antitrust charges over noncompete and nonsolicitation provisions imposed when it sold its Vievu body-worn camera division to Axon in 2018. The commission filed an administrative complaint challenging the transaction in January and named Safariland based on the allegedly anti-competitive terms in the sale agreement. The agency said...

