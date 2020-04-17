US And Brazil Aiming For Early-Stage Trade Pact This Year

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and Brazil announced Friday that they are hoping to conclude the first portion of a sweeping trade agreement later this year as they attempt to strengthen their bilateral economic ties. In a joint statement following discussions held Thursday, the U.S. and Brazil said they would “accelerate” their negotiating effort and would aim to deliver an early-phase deal covering “trade rules and transparency, including trade facilitation and good regulatory practices,” sometime in 2020. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro committed to pursuing a trade agreement after a summit at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in early March. Since then, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS