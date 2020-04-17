11th Circ. Revives Bias Suit In 1st Application Of Young V. UPS

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 11:35 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel on Friday revived a pregnancy bias lawsuit by an EMT denied light-duty work while pregnant, in the circuit's first application of Young v. UPS, the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 decision laying out the standard for establishing a prima facie case of pregnancy discrimination. "Five years ago, in Young v. United Parcel Service, 575 U.S. 206 (2015), the Supreme Court addressed anew the doctrine courts are to use to assess indirect evidence of intentional discrimination in violation of the [Pregnancy Discrimination Act]," the court wrote. "This case presents a question of first impression as to how to implement...

