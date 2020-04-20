Littler, Ogletree Pace Firms As Trade Secret Suits Hold Steady

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Employment law giants Littler Mendelson PC, Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC, Seyfarth Shaw LLP and Jackson Lewis PC were called in to help clients protect trade secrets in federal court more than any other firms over the last decade, according to a new report by Lex Machina. Littler represented plaintiffs in 239 federal disputes from 2010 to 2019, Ogletree was involved in 192 cases, and Seyfarth and Jackson Lewis were in on 181 and 180, respectively, Lex Machina said in its latest report. The list of the most prolific firms largely tracks the ranking of firms by number of employment...

