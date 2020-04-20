Conservative Group Can Access Birthdates On Md. Voter Rolls

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Conservative legal group Judicial Watch can see birthdates for individuals on voter lists for a Maryland county, in addition to names, addresses, recent voter activity and voter status, despite the state's privacy concerns, a Maryland federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander found Friday that the state is required under the National Voting Registration Act to disclose birthdates on voter registration lists Judicial Watch seeks for Montgomery County, which the group says has an “impossibly high” voter registration rate. Judicial Watch sued Maryland election officials in 2017 to obtain voter registration lists for the county, Maryland’s largest, so...

