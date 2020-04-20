Facebook Asks Fed. Circ. To Nix Ban On PTAB Joinder Rules

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Facebook is urging the full Federal Circuit to revisit a decision blocking patent challengers from joining themselves as a party to existing inter partes reviews that would otherwise be time-barred, saying the ruling "encourages strategic conduct by patent owners to stymie IPR review." In a petition for rehearing filed Friday, Facebook asked the full appeals court to reconsider a panel decision last month that partially tossed out the Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings over Windy City Innovations LLC network communication patents, which the social networking giant had challenged in inter partes reviews. The panel found that if the board had...

