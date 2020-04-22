How AI-Related Life Sciences Patents Are Examined In Japan

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, scientists are working to find ways to utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to help speed up diagnostic processes, provide predictions, and find a treatment and a cure. While various information and findings should be shared among the scientists to better cope with the crisis, there may be researchers who later seek to patent certain aspects of their new AI- or ML-related inventions. Patenting AI-Related Inventions Some patent offices have published comments and discussions on how AI-related inventions are examined in their country or region, while others have not. For example, the Japan...

