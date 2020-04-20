Metro Bank To Refund £10.5M For Overdraft Charge Failures

Law360, London (April 20, 2020, 11:57 AM BST) -- Metro Bank will refund more than £10.5 million ($13 million) to nearly 130,000 customers after failing to warn them about charges it imposed on unarranged overdrafts, in breach of retail banking rules, Britain’s antitrust watchdog said Monday. Metro Bank had not told customers that they would be charged for taking out unarranged overdrafts, the Competition and Markets Authority said. (AP) The Competition and Markets Authority said that Metro Bank had not told customers that they would be charged for taking out unarranged overdrafts since February 2018 — a breach of the watchdog’s 2017 retail banking market investigation order. The rules force...

