Israeli Energy Co. Sells Stake In Production Biz For $58M

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Israeli energy company Delek Group said Monday it sold its majority stake in exploration and production company Cohen Development for 207 million shekels ($58 million) as oil prices continue to slide. Delek Group Ltd. said it sold off its 51.76% stake in Israel-based Cohen Development Gas & Oil Ltd. to several purchasers, many of which are affiliated with family trusts and wealthy individuals. Delek Group is an oil and gas company with operations in the U.K. North Sea and the East Mediterranean, according to its website. Its shares trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and its American depositary receipts trade...

