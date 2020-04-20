Enviros Warn Toxic Fla. Lake Releases Threaten Sea Turtles

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Monday threatened to sue federal agencies they say imperiled sea turtles by allowing water containing toxic algae to be released from Florida's Lake Okeechobee into connecting waterways without proper environmental review. The Center for Biological Diversity, Calusa Waterkeeper and Waterkeeper Alliance sent a 21-page notice of intent to sue to the National Marine Fisheries Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for allegedly violating the Endangered Species Act by not taking the proper steps to address how releases planned through a regulation schedule, known as LORS, will affect local wildlife including protected sea turtles and smalltooth sawfish....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS