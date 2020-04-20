Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Affirms Canon's ITC Loss, Sennco's PTAB Win

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld the U.S. International Trade Commission's decision to terminate an investigation into whether seven Canon Inc. patents were being infringed, along with a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision upholding claims in a Sennco Solutions patent covering a secure iPad stand.

The court issued a pair of Rule 36 judgments about two weeks after oral arguments, which in both cases were conducted over the phone.

Canon had been challenging an ITC decision from May over its toner patents. An administrative law judge had granted summary determinations to the companies Canon accused of infringement, after Canon admitted it couldn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!