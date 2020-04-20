UK Advances Probe Of Elanco's Sale Of Dog Ear Treatment

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition watchdog has formally opened the first phase of an investigation into Elanco Animal Health Inc.'s $135 million sale of a dog ear infection treatment to Dechra Pharmaceuticals that aims to smooth the regulatory path to a deal for Elanco to merge with Bayer AG's animal health business. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority issued a notice on Monday that it has started the probe, which it first unveiled in March. The CMA said the merger notice provided by Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC "meets the requirements" of the Enterprise Act of 2002, the main British antitrust law. The probe deals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS