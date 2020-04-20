Microsoft's GitHub Can't Get New 'Octocat' Trademark

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to let Microsoft's GitHub add another trademark registration for its 'Octocat' mascot, ruling the company failed to show that consumers link the name to training services. Affirming an earlier ruling by an examiner, the board ruled Wednesday that GitHub’s specimens of use — proof that an applicant is actually using a trademark in commerce — didn’t show the ‘Octocat’ name being used for such training. “After careful consideration of all the specimens, applicant’s explanation, and the complete evidentiary record, we find that consumers would not associate ‘Octocat’ with training services in the field...

