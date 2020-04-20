Kavanaugh Suggests Way Out Of Stare Decisis 'Muddle'

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday suggested a way to simplify the U.S. Supreme Court’s approach to overruling precedent, saying in a concurrence that the current “muddle” surrounding stare decisis “poses a problem for the rule of law and for this court.” U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday outlined three factors the high court should take into account when considering whether to overrule precedent. (AP) The high court’s frequent battles over the issue of stare decisis, the Latin term for adherence to precedent, have escalated in recent years with the increasing polarization of the court’s liberal and conservative wings. In several recent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS