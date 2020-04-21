Fed. Circ. Urged To Revive Motor Oil IP Axed In Chevron IPR

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Infineum USA LP is urging the Federal Circuit to revive a motor oil patent successfully challenged by Chevron, saying the Patent Trial and Appeal Board relied on theories raised too late and that otherwise don’t hold up. When the PTAB found all 20 of U.S. Patent No. 6,723,685’s claims invalid in November, it relied on evidence Chevron Oronite Co. LLC raised in a reply brief, not in its initial petition, Infineum said Monday. The board also ignored evidence that the invention was an unexpected result, meaning it’s not obvious, the company added. “The [final written decision] concluded that the claims 1-20...

