Chancellor Rips Critics Of Pharma Sale As 'Incredibly Naive'

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 11:40 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chancellor branded some challenges to the court-supervised sale of drug developer Inspirion Delivery Sciences LLC as "astounding" and "incredibly naive" on Monday, noting that a court order had given a liquidating trustee broad latitude to complete the job. The comments by Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard during a sale hearing teleconference followed arguments by Michael Yoder of Reid Collins & Tsai LLP that a new auction effort could have produced a better result than the offer of $4 million in cash and up to $10 million in future payments from OHEMO Life Sciences Inc. from royalties on anti-abuse opioid drug compounds....

