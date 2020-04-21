Virus Prompts SEC To Delay Audit Trail Reporting Deadlines

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has again delayed certain reporting deadlines regarding the implementation of a market surveillance project known as the “consolidated audit trail” to account for disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The SEC late on Monday issued two orders involving the so-called CAT, the first of which allows market participants to begin complying with certain reporting requirements on a delayed timetable starting on June 22. The second order allows parties known as introducing brokers to follow the same CAT reporting timeline applicable to small broker-dealers. The consolidated audit trail, or CAT, is a massive database that will...

