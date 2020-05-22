Tips For Accelerating Patent Prosecution In China

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT) -- In light of recently released Chinese patent statistics showing at least eight to 10 months to first office action and an average of 22.7 months to final disposition from the date of filing,[1] applicants may wish to accelerate examination of their patent applications. However, unlike the multitudes of routes for accelerating patent prosecution in the United States, China has two main programs to accelerate patent prosecution: the Patent Prosecution Highway[2] and prioritized examination.[3] Both programs are free to participate in and prioritized exam will yield a first office action within 45 days of approval and final disposition within a year.[4] Similarly,...

