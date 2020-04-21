COVID-19 Kept BigLaw Lobbyists Busy In Q1

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- BigLaw federal lobbyists saw their work mushroom during the first quarter of 2020 as the COVID-19 crisis began to develop, with several of the larger firms reporting double-digit increases compared to the same period last year, according to data reported by the firms. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP led the way with a posting of $12.6 million, its highest ever and a 31 percent boost from the first quarter of 2019, while Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP was not far behind with a posting of $11.5 million, a 25.6 percent hike from the previous year. Akin Gump’s growth during...

