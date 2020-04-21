Watchdogs Mull Financial Sector's Response To Cyberattack

Law360, London (April 21, 2020, 5:25 PM BST) -- A global forum of central bankers has proposed measures to help banks and insurers deal with cyberattacks as it seeks to manage risks to the financial system. The Financial Stability Board launched a consultation on Monday on measures that financial companies can take to protect themselves against the threat of a data breach. The proposed toolkit contains guidance that will allow banks and insurance companies to respond to an attack and resume activities if they suffer any upheaval. Cyberattacks could seriously disrupt the global financial system if they are not properly contained, the board warned. Banks and insurers must put in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS