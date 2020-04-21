Eni CEO Poised To Remain At Top Despite Corruption Cases

Law360, London (April 21, 2020, 8:05 PM BST) -- The Italian government threw its support Tuesday behind keeping Claudio Descalzi at the helm of oil giant Eni SpA, despite looming corruption cases against the company in Europe and a $24.5 million settlement with U.S. authorities. The Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance has de facto control of Eni SpA because of interests it holds in the company. The government’s Tuesday announcement re-nominating Descalzi to remain as CEO of the multinational company comes ahead of a May 13 shareholder vote. Eni SpA is currently battling corruption allegations in Italy and in the U.K. over a billion-dollar oil deal that also involved...

