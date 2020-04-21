Enviro Groups Demand Fresh Review Of Oregon Forest Plan

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Forest Service didn't adequately consider the impact of a land management proposal on native fish and elk populations before moving forward with the project in central Oregon and should reevaluate it, two environmental nonprofits said in a lawsuit filed Monday. Central Oregon LandWatch and Oregon Wild told an Oregon federal court they want assurances that elk habitat and protected waterways won't be significantly impacted by logging, road usage and other forest management efforts around the agency's Black Mountain project in the Ochoco National Forest slated to start in June. While the nonprofits noted that they do not disagree with...

