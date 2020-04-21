3 More BigLaw Firms Alter Summer Associate Programs

Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP are also among the firms that have recently adjusted their summer associate programs, as the majority of the workforce continues to work remotely to follow social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In North America, Baker McKenzie said it has decided on a shorter virtual program, starting June 29 and ending July 31, in the United States and Canada, and that it plans to pay the associates for those five weeks. The firm has not yet decided on the length of the program for associates in Mexico.
"We're looking forward to welcoming this strong and diverse summer class to the firm," Scott Brandman, chair of the North America hiring committee, said in a statement. "We are more focused than ever on making their experience worthwhile from a training perspective, as well as ensuring that they feel welcomed into the Baker family."
Meanwhile, Morgan Lewis said its program will be remote and run from June 1 through July 10. It plans to pay its summer class for the full 10 weeks despite the now-shortened duration.
"We have been very thoughtful in ways to utilize our virtual platform that will allow for substantive, engaging and creative opportunities while providing a clear sense of our firm culture," a firm spokesperson said.
While Kilpatrick Townsend is preparing for a six-week program to start on June 22, the firm is also "exploring options" for virtual participation or some type of hybrid approach if needed, a firm spokesperson said Tuesday.
The firm noted that it will keep associates informed of any changes.
Regardless, the firm said its summer program "remains a critical element of our approach to selecting and retaining the lawyers who will shape the future of our firm."
The spokesperson added, "We will provide each of our summer associates with a meaningful summer experience that will best protect everyone's health and safety."
On Monday, Latham & Watkins LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP were among four firms that announced adjustments to their summer programs.
Over the past week, Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Hogan Lovells, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP also confirmed they planned to delay the start dates of their summer programs.
--Additional reporting by Xiumei Dong and Emma Cueto. Editing by Daniel King.
