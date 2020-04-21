Dechert Steers As CVC Tops Goal With $657M Credit Fund

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT) -- CVC Credit Partners said Tuesday it raised $657 million with guidance from Dechert LLP for its second direct lending fund, which will focus on investments in middle-market companies in the U.S. CVC Credit Partners, the credit management arm of London-headquartered CVC Capital Partners, said the fund topped its $500 million target. CVC Credit Partners U.S. Direct Lending Fund II will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor by investing in "established" midsize U.S. companies, the announcement said. "We are very pleased to have been able to close Fund II in such a challenging environment," Tom Newberry, global head of private debt at...

