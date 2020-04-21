Sens. Demand Transparency On $750B COVID-19 Credit Plan

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic senators is asking the Federal Reserve for transparency surrounding two massive credit facilities launched last month that could make as much as $750 billion in corporate debt purchases to prop up struggling companies during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter Monday to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, the senators requested monthly disclosures that would detail the flow of funds from the facilities and specify the industries targeted, citing concerns about support for industries contributing to climate change. “We ask that you ensure the Fed’s actions are fully transparent,” the senators said. “Taxpayers deserve transparency and accountability from the...

