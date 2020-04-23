Cannabis Co. Leafline Hires General Counsel

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT) -- Minnesota cannabis company Leafline Industries LLC has named Mitchel Chargo as its new general counsel and executive vice president, where he’ll lead the company’s legal, compliance and governance matters. Leafline said in an announcement Tuesday that Chargo took on his new positions effective March 2. Chargo was most recently an attorney with Bernick Lifson PA in Minnesota for four years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Leafline did not respond to requests to interview Chargo on Wednesday. Chargo said in a statement that he was thrilled to join the company’s executive team. "The Leafline portfolio is well-positioned to bring high-quality and reliable...

