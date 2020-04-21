UK Tribunal Says Cleaning Chemical Deal Must Be Unwound

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The U.K.’s competition watchdog didn’t step out of line when it ordered cleaning chemical company Ecolab to sell off former rival Holchem Laboratories after finding that their union curbed competition in the kingdom, a tribunal has ruled. In handing down its decision Tuesday, the Competition Appeal Tribunal rejected Ecolab’s contention that the Competition and Markets Authority's divestiture order was “irrational and unsupported by the evidence.” The watchdog said in a statement Tuesday that it was pleased with the decision. “The judgment means that Ecolab must now continue with the sale of Holchem Laboratories to a purchaser approved by the CMA without...

